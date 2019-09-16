'Fresh Off the Boat' First Look: Ken Jeong Returns as Louis' Brother (PHOTO)

Sometimes you need your brother or sister to offer a little perspective.

That seems to be the case on Fresh off the Boat as Ken Jeong is set to return in Season 6, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at Louis' (Randall Park) latest reunion with his brother.

Jeong reprises his role as Gene in "Grandma's Boys," and according to the logline, "after seeing Marvin blissfully enter retirement, Grandma Huang decides it's her turn to retire from ... something; but when Louis fails in celebrating her the way she wanted, it will take a visit from Hurricane Gene (and maybe a hot tub) to make things right."

Jeong previously appeared in two episodes of the ABC comedy, at the end of Season 2 and beginning of Season 3 when he invited his estranged brother and his family to his wedding in Taiwan.

See the brothers together again in the photo below.

With a new season also comes new key art, for which TV Insider also has an exclusive look! In Season 6's poster, the family is taking a break from work on a skyscraper:

Fresh Off the Boat, Season 6 Premiere, Friday, September 27, 8:30/7:30c, ABC