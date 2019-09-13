'Party of Five': Get Your First Look at the Freeform Reboot (VIDEO)

It's been some time since Freeform announced its plans for the Party of Five reboot, but a premiere date is finally in sight.

Fans will become acquainted with the Acosta family when the series debuts Wednesday, January 8. The series will premiere its first episode at the Tribeca TV Festival on Saturday, September 14, but Freeform is giving all viewers the chance to catch a sneak peek with an emotional three-minute clip.

Unlike the original '90s series on which the reboot is based, the Acosta parents don't perish in an accident, but are instead deported back to Mexico, ripping them from their five children in the process. Follow the kids' trials and tribulations as they attempt to get their footing after having their lives turned upside-down.

The show is helmed by original series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser, and told in a way that reflects current-day themes and cultural conversations.

Starring Brandon Larracuente as Emilio Acosta, Emily Tosta as Lucia Acosta, Niko Guardado as Beto Acosta and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina Acosta, Party of Five's first look sees the kids part ways with parents Javier (Bruno Bichir) and Gloria (Fernanda Urrejola).

Catch the emotional segment below and mark your calendars for the highly-anticipated reboot coming early next year.

Party of Five, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Freeform