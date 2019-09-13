'NCIS: LA' Premiere Sneak Peeks: Mac Prepares to Reunite With Harm (VIDEO)

They may be trying to prevent an all-out Middle East war, but that doesn't mean that Harm (David James Elliott) and Mac (Catherine Bell) can't take a moment to acknowledge their past (and possible future?).

The JAG stars return to NCIS: Los Angeles for the Season 11 premiere to help the team with the still-present threats of spies on the USS Allegiance and ISIS' false-flag operation.

If you'll recall, when the Season 10 finale ended, missiles had been launched into Israel and Saudi Arabia after one of the spies took control of the Damage Control Center on board Harm and Captain Douglas' (Gil Birmingham) ship.

That spy, Skinner (Guy Wilson) is very much a threat in the first sneak peek from "Let Fate Decide." And he makes it clear that they're not going to be able to reason or negotiate with him. "Neither you nor your government may order me to do anything," he tells Douglas after the captain tries to do just that. Watch the clip to see what he does next:

We may not know how they stop Skinner, but the second sneak peek reveals that Sam (LL Cool J) and Callen (Chris O'Donnell) are able to secure him and the hostages. They then learn that Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) escaped the mobile unit under attack by ISIS. They're trying to track down the French journalist and a Chechen ISIS defector who can put an end to all of this with proof of the false-flag operation.

It's also during this conversation that Harm and Mac see each other again.

It's in the final clip from the premiere that we see Mac getting ready to see Harm face-to-face again, on board a plane with Fatima (Medalion Rahimi). "Life got complicated," she says of her past with Harm. Watch the clip to see the one word both women can agree describes the reunion about to come:

NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 9:30/8:30c, CBS