'NCIS: LA' Promo: Will Another 'JAG' Coin Toss Decide Harm & Mac's Fate? (VIDEO)

It looks like that JAG coin toss will at least be mentioned in the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 premiere.

CBS released a trailer teasing what to expect following the finale cliffhanger, including what's next for that JAG reunion. Harm (David James Elliott) and Mac (Catherine Bell) continue to help the team save innocent lives — including their own! — and it looks like they may even have time to talk about their personal relationship.

"We're way past letting fate decide," Mac says, recalling the last time they did just that. In the JAG series finale, the couple let a coin toss determine their future. And when Mac joined Hetty (Linda Hunt) in the Season 10 finale, fans learned the outcome of that choice.

"He passed up a JAG position in London and came with me to San Diego," Mac revealed. "But then he needed to get back in the fight. We were engaged, but we were living completely separate lives." When she took the job at the State Department, it meant "the pretense of [their] marriage was over."

Could Mac's line suggest there's hope for a future for the couple, just not by leaving things up to another coin toss?

Plus, watch the trailer below to see how Kensi (Daniela Ruah), Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), Sabatino (Erik Palladino), and Navy Seal Senior Chief Wallace (Don Wallace) are doing in Iraq after being trapped in a mobile CIA unit while under attack by ISIS.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 9:30/8:30c, CBS