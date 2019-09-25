'Mom' Season 7 Will Explore Newlywed Bonnie's Fear of Commitment

The knot gets knottier for first-time bride Bonnie (Allison Janney) and bar owner Adam (William Fichtner), who married in Mom's sixth-season finale.

When the sitcom returns, the two are on their honeymoon, where Bonnie meets a needy young woman (Kate Micucci) at an AA meeting.

Back home, possibly changing her last name and adapting to living with Adam "will test Bonnie's personal growth," says exec producer Gemma Baker. "[She's spooked at] the idea that this is forever."

Her daughter, recovering addict Christy (Anna Faris), is also making adjustments to get along with a new boss, lawyer Veronica Stone (Criminal Minds' Paget Brewster, who begins October 10).

"She's incredibly demanding and communicates to Christy through yelling," Baker says. Plus, Christy "discovers that a lot of her coworkers are getting their energy from uppers. She has to compete totally sober and finds her place in a unique way."

Mom, Season 7 Premiere, September 26, 9/8c, CBS