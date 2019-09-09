Katey Sagal Will Return to 'The Conners' for a Recurring Season 2 Role

ABC's The Conners will be welcoming back several familiar faces in supporting and guest roles, one of which is the Katey Sagal.

The actress, who appeared in Season 1 of the Roseanne spinoff, will return as a recurring character this time. Sagal is set to star in a 10-episode arc as Louise, an ex-rock drummer who now manages Casita Bonita.

Louise goes way back with Conner patriarch Dan (John Goodman) and will make up for lost time with him beginning in Episode 3 when her character officially returns. Along with Sagal, fan-favorite Estelle Parsons will also return as Beverly Harris alongside James Pickens Jr. as Chuck Mitchell and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

The Conners debuted as ABC's No. 1 comedy last year shortly after Roseanne was canceled following Twitter remarks made by series star Roseanne Barr. The spinoff returns for Season 2 beginning Tuesday, September 24 at 8/7c.

The show stars Roseanne cast members Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, and Michael Fishman. Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara and Jayden Rey are among the new generation of Conner family members who were introduced in the revival season of Roseanne in early 2018.

The Conners, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 8/7c, ABC