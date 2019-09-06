TV Insider Podcast: 'The Good Place's Manny Jacinto Talks Becoming Jason Mendoza

Breaking news — Manny Jacinto is not just like his The Good Place character, Jason Mendoza.

To hear the actor talk about his beloved character on the NBC sitcom, which is gearing up for its fourth and final season, some people are surprised when they find out he doesn't speak the same as Jason — with googly eyes, funny smiles, and that occasional head-turn as he says something hilariously dim and funny. In fact, Jacinto is also a bit more intelligent than his TV alter ego.

During our chat with the actor in this episode of the TV Insider Podcast, he talked about shaping Jason's now-staple nuances, as well as how working with Ted Danson made his choice to become an actor easier on his family. Plus, Jacinto shared as he much as he could about the upcoming Tom Cruise film, Top Gun: Maverick.

TV Insider Podcast: Tarell Alvin McCraney on Creating OWN's 'David Makes Man' The Oscar-winning screenwriter/playwright who created the series talks about specific choices he made in shaping the show, working with Phylicia Rashad and more.

Also in this episode, Senior Critic Matt Roush tells us What's Worth Watching in the coming weeks. For now, kick back and listen to Roush's segments as well as our chat with Manny Jacinto. You can listen right here, subscribe/download oniTunes or anywhere you get your podcasts. Enjoy!

The Good Place, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 9/8c, NBC

Free subscription and download to the TV Insider podcast on iTunes and anywhere you download your favorite podcasts. You can also follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram @tvi_podcast. While you're at it, please RATE THE PODCAST wherever you're listening and feel free to leave comments here of what you'd like to hear more of on the podcast.