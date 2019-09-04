TBS Announces 'Friends'-iversary Marathon First Week Schedule

TBS is commemorating the 25th anniversary of Friends with a monthlong marathon, weekdays in September. Themed programming schedules will be released each week.

The nostalgia begins today with 48 episodes of the best running jokes in the series. The linear schedule for week one is below.

THE ONE WITH THE RUNNING GAGS

WEEK ONE

PHOEBE'S SONGS

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

10:00AM - "The One with the Monkey"

Suicide and a Snowman

My Mother's Ashes

10:30AM - "The One with the Birth"

Babies

They Found Their Bodies

11:00AM - "The One with the Baby on the Bus"

Lather, Rinse, Repeat (the Shower Song)

When I Play

Double-Jointed Boy

Stephanie

Terry's A Jerk

Smelly Cat

11:30AM - "The One with the List"

Two of Them Kissed Last Night

12:00PM - "The One After the Super Bowl Pt. 1"

The Cow in the Meadow Goes Moo

Grandma

That's Another Thing That You Don't Wanna Do

Bisexuals

12:30PM - "The One Where Eddie Moves In"

Smelly Cat

1:00PM - "The One with Phoebe's Ex-Partner"

Sticky Shoes

Jingle Bitch

Smelly Cat

1:30PM - "The One with Joey's New Girlfriend"

My Sticky Shoe

Parading Goats

Papier-mâché Man

2:00PM - "The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie"

Christmas Song

2:30PM - "The One with Ross' Denial"

Little Black Curly Hair

3:00PM - "The One with Monica's Thunder"

Addicted to Pork

First Time I Met Chandler

Whenever I Get Married

We Thought Phoebe Would Leave

Who Will Perform The Ceremony?

3:30PM - "The One with Rachel's Dream"

Argentina

The Woman Smelled Like Garbage

The Food In Javu

GUNTHER & RACHEL'S "UN-LOVE STORY"

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

10:00AM - "The One with the Race Car Bed"

Gunther in his head: "What does Rachel see in this guy? I love Rachel. I wish she was my wife."

10:30AM - "The One with the Giant Poking Device"

Gunther dislikes Ross for being Rachel's boyfriend, once bitterly telling him in response to Ross making an order in the coffee shop, "Oh, like you don't already have everything."

11:00AM - "The One with the Tiny T-Shirt"

Gunther almost works up the courage to ask Rachel out but is thwarted by her new man. "I dropped a cup."

11:30AM - "The One with Joey's New Girlfriend"

Phoebe kisses Gunther, who then apologizes to Rachel for the kiss.

12:00PM - "The One with the Dirty Girl"

Rachel finishes her crossword and no one is around for her to hug. Gunther leaps at this opportunity and face plants.

12:30PM - "The One with the Fake Party"

Rachel (almost) kisses Gunther, much to his dismay. Gunther tells Emily that Rachel is his girlfriend.

1:00PM - "The One With the Worst Best Man Ever"

Chandler announces Gunther as his best man but can't even remember his last name. Gunther thanks Ross for marrying Emily and not Rachel.

1:30PM - "The One With the Ball"

Gunther buys Rachel's cat.

2:00PM - "The One With the Halloween Party"

Rachel thanks Gunther for getting the extra candy and calls him "sweet" but then crushingly adds "someday you'll make some man very happy."

2:30PM - "The One Where Joey Tells Rachel"

Gunther overhears Joey telling Ross about his newfound love for Rachel. After Ross has left, he sneaks up behind Joey and, just like Ross did, screams "Rachel?!"

3:00PM - "The Last One Pt. 1"

Gunther confesses his love to Rachel.

3:30PM - "The Last One Pt. 2"

JANICE'S "OH MY GOD!"

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

10:00AM - "The One with the Monkey"

Chandler invites Janice to the no-date NYE party.

10:30AM - "The One with Barry and Mindy's Wedding"

Janice is the mystery girl Chandler has been talking to online.

11:00AM - "The One with the Jam"

Chandler accidentally calls Janice fat and asks the boys for help. (Ross's hug and roll.)

11:30AM - "The One with the Metaphorical Tunnel"

Chandler freaks out about commitment with Janice and is overly nice to her to get her to leave.

12:00PM - "The One with the Race Car Bed"

Monica buys a bed from Janice's ex-husband, then Joey catches Janice kissing him at end.

12:30PM - "The One with the Giant Poking Device"

Chandler finds out Janice kissed her ex-husband and confronts her.

1:00PM - "The One with All the Rugby"

Chandler tries to get rid of Janice, ends up going to Yemen.

1:30PM - "The One with Ross's Library Book"

Janice invites herself and her boyfriend to Monica and Chandler's wedding.

2:00PM - "The One Where Rachel Has a Baby Pt. 1"

Janice is put in the same delivery room as Rachel.

2:30PM - "The One Where Rachel Has a Baby Pt. 2"

3:00PM - "The One with the Fertility Test"

Chandler runs into Janice at the fertility clinic.

3:30PM - "The One Where Estelle Dies"

Chandler and Monica run into Janice as the other potential buyer at an open house.

JOEY'S ACTING GIGS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

10:00AM - "The One with the Butt"

Joey is Al Pacino's butt-double.

10:30AM - "The One Where Underdog Gets Away"

Joey appears in an STD commercial.

11:00AM - "The One with the Metaphorical Tunnel"

Phoebe works as Joey's agent. The Milk Master commercial.

11:30AM - "The One with the Screamer"

The gang goes to see Joey in his play, Boxing Day, about outer space.

12:00PM - "The One Where Rachel Smokes"

Joey auditions for a commercial opposite Ben, Ross's son

12:30PM - "The One Where Ross Can't Flirt"

The gang goes to watch the episode of Law & Order that Joey's in, but he's been cut out.

1:00PM - "The One with Mac and C.H.E.E.S.E."

Joey's Mac and C.H.E.E.S.E. episodes.

1:30PM - "The One with Joey's New Brain"

Joey's character on Days of Our Lives finally wakes up from his coma.

2:00PM - "The One with Ross and Monica's Cousin"

Joey auditions for a part with full-frontal nudity.

2:30PM - "The One with the Baby Shower"

Joey auditions for the game show Bamboozled.

3:00PM - "The One with the Mugging"

Joey auditions with Leonard Hayes (played by Jeff Goldblum).

3:30PM - "The One with Ross's Grant"

Ichiban - Lipstick for Men.