TCM Celebrates 150 Years of College Football With 'Gridiron Glory' Movie Showcase

In celebration of the 150th anniversary of college football this season, Turner Classic Movies and the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame have teamed up to showcase classic college football movies throughout the month of September.

The series, titled Gridiron Glory: College Football In The Movies, will air a total of 15 movies over four Fridays in September, beginning with The Freshman on Friday, September 6.

Throughout the TCM Spotlight, viewers will see exclusive footage of Ben Mankiewicz interviewing College Football Hall of Fame inductees, Lou Holtz and Ed Marinaro at the Hall in Atlanta.

“I thoroughly enjoyed trading in the studio for the College Football Hall of Fame, especially with a couple of college legends, Lou Holtz and Ed Marinaro, sitting beside me,” said Ben Mankiewicz.

“Coach Holtz has been one of the signature faces and voices of college football all my life, while Ed played a critical role on ‘Hill Street Blues,’ the show that kicked off the television renaissance we’re still experiencing today. This is the first time TCM has celebrated college football in film and it comes at the perfect moment – the start of the 150th season of college football, and I fear another 6-6 campaign for the UCLA Bruins.”

Programming includes: