College Football Playoff & Bowl Game TV Schedule 2024

Ryan Berenz
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State Broncos
Get ready for a college football bowl season like you’ve never seen.

It’s the first year of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff to determine the national champion, with first-round games kicking off Friday, December 20.

In the new format, the top four conference champions (Oregon, Georgia, Arizona State and Boise State) receive a first-round bye and automatic entry into the quarterfinals.

The remaining eight teams play in the four-game first round, with matchups held at the home stadiums of the higher-ranked participants.

The “New Year’s Six” bowls serve as the quarterfinals and semifinals, with the national championship decided Monday, January 20, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Of course, there’s still plenty of college football postseason action through early January that doesn’t involve the national championship chase.

The parade of bowl games begins Saturday, December 14, with the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

A great tradition continues in Landover, Maryland, as the Navy Midshipmen take on the Army Black Knights Saturday on CBS at 3/2c.

Later on Saturday, the Heisman Trophy is presented to the season’s most outstanding player in a ceremony on ESPN at 8/7c. Finalists are Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel, Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter, Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty (pictured above) and Miami QB Cam Ward.

Here’s your complete lineup of College Football Playoff games and other bowl matchups:

College Football Playoff 2024 TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central.

CFP First Round

Friday, December 20
No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame, ABC/ESPN, 8/7c

Saturday, December 21
No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State, noon/11a c, TNT/Max
No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas, 4/3c, TNT/Max
No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State, 8/7c, ABC/ESPN

CFP Quarterfinals

Tuesday, December 31
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona): TBA vs. No. 3 Boise State, (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Atlanta): TBA vs. No. 4 Arizona State, 1/noon c, ESPN
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California): TBA vs. No. 1 Oregon, 5/4c, ESPN
Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans): TBA vs. No. 2 Georgia, 8:45/7:45c, ESPN

CFP Semifinals

Thursday, January 9
Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami, Florida): TBA vs. TBA, 7:30/6:30c, ESPN

Friday, January 10
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Arlington, Texas): TBA vs. TBA, 7:30/6:30c, ESPN

CFP National Championship Game

Monday, January 20
National Championship (Atlanta): TBA vs. TBA, 7:30/6:30c, ESPN

College Football Bowl Game TV Schedule

Saturday, December 14
Cricket Celebration Bowl (Atlanta): Jackson State vs. South Carolina State, noon/11a c, ABC
IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama): South Alabama vs. Western Michigan, 9/8c, ESPN

Tuesday, December 17
Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl (Frisco, Texas): Memphis vs. West Virginia, 9/8c, ESPN

Wednesday, December 18
Boca Raton Bowl (Boca Raton, Florida): Western Kentucky vs. James Madison, 5:30/4:30c, ESPN
Art of Sport LA Bowl (Inglewood, California): Cal vs. UNLV, 9/8c, ESPN

Thursday, December 19
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (New Orleans): Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston, 7/6c, ESPN2

Friday, December 20
StaffDNA Cure Bowl (Orlando, Florida): Ohio vs. Jacksonville State, noon/11a c, ESPN
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Florida): 3:30/2:30c, ESPN

Monday, December 23
Myrtle Beach Bowl (Conway, South Carolina): Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA, 11a/10a c, ESPN
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Boise, Idaho): Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State, 2:30/1:30c, ESPN

Tuesday, December 24
Hawai’i Bowl (Honolulu): South Florida vs. San José State, 8/7c, ESPN

Thursday, December 26
GameAbove Sports Bowl (Detroit): Pittsburgh vs. Toledo, 2/1xc, ESPN
Rate Bowl (Phoenix): Rutgers vs. Kansas State, 5:30/4:30c, ESPN
68 Ventures Bowl (Mobile, Alabama): Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green, 9/8c, ESPN

Friday, December 27
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (Fort Worth, Texas): Oklahoma vs. Navy, noon/11a c, ESPN
Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Alabama): Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt, 3:30/2:30c, ESPN
AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Memphis, Tennessee): Texas Tech vs. Arkansas, 7/6c, ESPN
DirecTV Holiday Bowl (San Diego): Syracuse vs. Washington State, 8/7c, Fox
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas): Texas A&M vs. USC, 10:30/9:30c, ESPN

Saturday, December 28
Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Boston): UConn vs. North Carolina, 11a/10a c, ESPN
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, New York): Boston College vs. Nebraska, Noon/11a c, ABC
Isleta New Mexico Bowl (Albuquerque, New Mexico): Louisiana vs. TCU, 2:15/1:15c, ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl (Orlando, Florida): Iowa State vs. Miami, 3:30/2:30c, ABC
Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl (Tucson, Arizona): Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado State, 4:30/3:30c, The CW
Go Bowling Military Bowl (Annapolis, Maryland): East Carolina vs. NC State, 5:45/4:45c, ESPN
Valero Alamo Bowl (San Antonio): BYU vs. Colorado, 7:30/6:30c, ABC
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (Shreveport, Louisiana): Marshall vs. Army, 9:15/8:15c, ESPN

Monday, December 30
TransPerfect Music City Bowl (Nashville, Tennessee): Iowa vs. Missouri, 2:30/1:30c, ESPN

Tuesday, December 31
ReliaQuest Bowl (Tampa, Florida): Alabama vs. Michigan, noon/11a c, ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas): Louisville vs. Washington, 2/1c, CBS
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (Orlando, Florida): South Carolina vs. Illinois, 3/2c, ABC
Kinder’s Texas Bowl (Houston): Baylor vs. LSU, 3:30/2:30c, ESPN

Thursday, January 2
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Florida): Duke vs. Ole Miss, 7:30/6:30c, ESPN

Friday, January 3
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Dallas): North Texas vs. Texas State, 4/3c, ESPN
Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, North Carolina): Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech, 7:30/6:30c, ESPN

Saturday, January 4
Bahamas Bowl (Nassau, Bahamas): Buffalo vs. Liberty, 11a/10a c, ESPN2

