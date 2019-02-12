‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Now vs. Their First Episodes (PHOTOS)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 9
Tommy Garcia/Bravo
kyle1
Hulu

Kyle Richards (THEN)

We first met Kyle in the show’s first season, which premiered in October 2010.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 9
Bravo

Kyle Richards (NOW)

Fan favorite Kyle just turned 50 and looks better than ever. Over the years, we’ve seen her four daughters grow up, her marriage to Mauricio flourish, and the all of the ups and downs of her relationship with her sister and former Housewife, Kim Richards.

vanderpump1
Hulu

Lisa Vanderpump (THEN)

This OG Housewife was right there with Kyle in the first episode of the first season, over eight years ago.

Lisa Vanderpump in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 9
Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump (NOW)

The 58-year-old British entrepreneur’s life has gotten a lot busier since her start on the Bravo show. Lisa’s mega-popular restaurants Villa Blanca, SUR, and new addition TomTom have blossomed and she even opened her own adoption center, Vanderpump Dogs.

Lisa is also busy with her spinoff Vanderpump Rules which follows the dramatic lives of her SURvers — the servers at SUR, that is.

rinna5
Hulu

Lisa Rinna (THEN)

It seems like she’s been on the show since the beginning, but the former soap star first appeared as a guest in Season 4. She joined as a full-time Housewife in Season 5 in 2014.

Lisa Rinna in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 9
Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Lisa Rinna (NOW)

Her looks may not have changed much, but viewers watched Rinna’s attitude do a complete 180 between Seasons 7 and 8. Rinna initially found herself at the center of a lot of the drama but she’s tamed in recent years — though she still knows how to have a good time.

erika6
Hulu

Erika Girardi (THEN)

Erika and her alter ego, Erika Jayne, strutted onto the scene back in 2015’s Season 6, and her lavish lifestyle left fans wanting more.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 9
Bravo

Erika Girardi (NOW)

Erika’s been gracing our screens with her extravagant fashion moments for four seasons now. She also had a stint on the daytime soap The Young & the Restless, thanks to former Housewife Eileen Davidson, and her music career as Erika Jayne has blown up.

dorit7
Hulu

Dorit Kemsley (THEN)

Dorit (and her unusual accent) first appeared on our screens in late 2016 on Season 7.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 9
Bravo

Dorit Kemsley (NOW)

It’s safe to say that Dorit has never had the same hairstyle twice on the show. Is it her real hair or is it a wig? We may never actually know. Nevertheless, Dorit has been a polarizing figure among Housewives fans. Love her or hate her, she’ll always bring some drama.

teddi8
Hulu

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (THEN)

John Mellencamp’s daughter finished out her first season as a Housewife just last year on Season 8.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 9
Bravo

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (NOW)

Still relatively new on the block, Teddi probably hasn’t changed too much between seasons, but hopefully she’s toughened up around these ladies. Pretend amnesia, anyone?

camille1
Hulu

Camille Grammer (THEN)

Back in the first season in 2010, Camille was the most hated Housewife. Remember the whole “insecure” debacle between her and Kyle?

Camille Grammer on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Bravo

Camille Grammer (NOW)

Flash-forward to the present and Camille is living her best life sans ex-husband Kelsey Grammer. She’s remarried and has re-emerged as a new fan favorite. Even though she’s no longer an official Housewife, she still makes regular appearances as she’s friends with most of the ladies.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 9 - Denise Richards
Bravo

Denise Richards (NOW)

Denise Richards is Season 9’s newbie and only time will tell how the ex-wife of Charlie Sheen and the rest of the women get along.

1 of

It’s hard to believe that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is entering its ninth season. It feels like just yesterday that we were first introduced to the ladies of the 90210.

And thanks to healthy living (and some good doctors), these women have hardly aged a day — let alone almost a decade.

In honor of the Season 9 premiere, we are taking a look back at each of the current Beverly Hills Housewives’ first appearances on the show to see how much they’ve truly changed.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Bravo

