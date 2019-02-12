‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Now vs. Their First Episodes (PHOTOS)
It’s hard to believe that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is entering its ninth season. It feels like just yesterday that we were first introduced to the ladies of the 90210.
And thanks to healthy living (and some good doctors), these women have hardly aged a day — let alone almost a decade.
In honor of the Season 9 premiere, we are taking a look back at each of the current Beverly Hills Housewives’ first appearances on the show to see how much they’ve truly changed.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Bravo
