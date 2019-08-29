'Leaving Neverland' Subjects Respond to Dave Chappelle's Michael Jackson Comments

Leaving Neverland's Michael Jackson accusers are speaking up after the recent release of Dave Chappelle's Netflix stand-up special Sticks & Stones which debuted Monday, August 26.

The comedian spoke candidly during his set about the allegations put forth by the docuseries subjects, "I'm gonna say something that I'm not allowed to say, but I've gotta be real," Chappelle said. "I don't believe these motherf***ers," the comedian stated plainly.

These comments were a few among others made by Chappelle but the men he's referencing — Wade Robson and James Safechuck — have responded to them via TMZ.

"He can say whatever he wants. It reveals him, not us," Robson shared.

Meanwhile, fellow Jackson accuser Safechuck added, "I'm heartbroken for all those children who look to see how they will be received when they finally find the courage to speak out about their sexual abuse. I just want to reach out to other survivors and let them know that we can't let this type of behavior silence us. Together we are strong."

The men who came forward with their story in the four-part HBO event weren't the only ones to respond to Chappelle though. Co-executor of Jackson's estate, John Branca also spoke to TMZ in support of the comedian's comments.

"We agree with Dave Chappelle — these guys are damn liars," Branca said. "After years of exploiting Michael's generosity, they waited until he was gone and unable to defend himself before accusing him. They did this in secrecy. They did not do any independent investigation."

The Jackson estate co-executor went on to add, "They did not verify the stories. They didn't talk to anyone because they did not want another side. This isn't R. Kelly – there are no videos. This isn't Harvey Weinstein, there aren't multiple accusers."

Finally, Branca said, "Robson and Safechuck are liars and they know the truth, which is why Dave’s comedy touched a nerve."

