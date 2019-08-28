'The New Pope' Has Arrived in First Teaser for 'The Young Pope' Follow-Up (VIDEO)

HBO made way for 2017's The Young Pope, and now the first teaser for Paolo Sorrentino's second papal entry, The New Pope, has arrived.

Jude Law returns as Lenny Balardo — the original series' titular Young Pope — and John Malkovich joins him this time around donning the customary robes that come with the position. Written by Sorrentino with Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises, The New Pope will include nine all-new episodes in this second series.

Joining Malkovich and Law are guest stars Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson, who don't appear in the saucy new teaser trailer featuring two very different popes. As Malkovich's Giovanni Paolo III walks through the Vatican among the clerics, there's an invisible weight on his shoulders.

Meanwhile a speedo-clad Lenny struts along a crystal blue beach scene soaking in the sun's rays along with the adoring gazes of bikini-wearing women. The shimmery quality of the sequence suggests that it could be an alternate reality — perhaps a dream state?

The last time viewers saw Lenny, he collapsed while addressing visitors of the Vatican from the balcony. While not much information is provided, the visuals contained in the nearly two-minute trailer give enough of a taste of things to come, set to the tune of Jimi Hendrix's "All Along the Watchtower."

No premiere date has been provided, but HBO's teaser reads "coming soon," at the end. Stay tuned for updates and don't miss the jaw-dropping segment below.

The New Pope, Series Premiere, TBA, HBO