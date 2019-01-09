'The New Pope': First Look at Jude Law & John Malkovich in the Sequel Series (PHOTO)

It's an exciting day for fans of the limited series The Young Pope because Jude Law is donning the papal robes once again!

This time, it's for HBO's latest series The New Pope, a follow-up to the aforementioned show, which debuted in 2017 and starred Law and Diane Keaton. The New Pope was announced shortly after the success of the original, and now a brand new image features one very famous face — John Malkovich.

The Oscar-nominated actor is seen side-by-side with Law in this first photo.

Reprising his role as the first American Pope, Lenny Belardo, Law looks as if he never stopped playing the unique character.

At this time, Malkovich is expected to play a key role in this companion series, but any further details about his character are being kept under wraps. Also returning is the show's creator and Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino, who will cover writing duties alongside Umberto Contarello.

A joint production between HBO and Sky, The New Pope is produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Wildside in co-production with Mediapro.

The New Pope, Coming Soon, HBO