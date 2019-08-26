TV News Roundup: Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Keke Joins 'Strahan & Sara' and More

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW MONDAY TV NEWS:

Keke Palmer Joins Strahan & Sara

During the Monday morning broadcast of ABC's Strahan and Sara, the hosts were joined by actress Keke Palmer. The two surprised Palmer in a sweet moment, revealing that she's their newest co-host. The third-hour morning show, which is part of the Good Morning America family, will now be known as GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke.

Rosario Dawson Goes Mystery-Solving in Briarpatch

The first trailer for USA Network's Briarpatch has arrived and it's filled with compelling action and familial drama. In the preview, we see Rosario Dawson's character return home to solve the murder of her sister. Along the way she'll meet a colorful cast of characters. Catch the trailer for everything thrilling moment above.

Roswell, New Mexico Goes Grand for Latest Casting

Mr. Mom Gets a Makeover

Justina Adorno, who is currently starring in ABC's Grand Hotel , has been cast in a Season 2 role for The CW's Roswell, New Mexico , according to Entertainment Weekly . She'll make her first appearance in the second episode of the show's 2020 return, playing the character Steph, who is described as witty and unafraid to voice her opinions.

Vudu released the first trailer for their upcoming reboot of Mr. Mom, the classic 1983 film starring Michael Keaton. Hayes MacArthur fills the titular role this time around, as his character's wife heads out into the working world and he stays at home with the kids. Get a taste of what's to come in the hilarious trailer above.