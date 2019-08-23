It's the Beginning of the End for 'The Ranch's Bennetts in Part 7 Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix's comedy The Ranch is gearing up for its penultimate chapter as Part 7 debuts Friday, September 13.

The series starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott among others kicks off its fourth season with the first 10 episodes, and the second half of the season — Part 8 — will arrive in 2020. And a lot is happening for the Bennetts with changing times, but they continue to support each other no matter what.

When the story picks up, Colt (Kutcher) is struggling in many areas, including making ends meet and trying to reconcile with his wife Abby (Elisha Cuthbert) and their daughter. As for Elliott's Beau, he's adjusting to life as a semi-retired man as well as the difficulties of aging.

After ditching his cousin Colt, Luke (Dax Shepard) will return home to Denver, where he seeks forgiveness from the only family he has. All of this and more are teased in the newly released trailer.

At the beginning of the minute-and-a-half teaser, Colt laments his situation, sharing his woes with Sam Peterson (played by Kutcher's That '70s Show costar Kurtwood Smith). "God, your life blows," Sam says bluntly. Colt is quick to agree adding a simple "yep" to the conversation with a head nod.

Despite Colt's struggles, the scenes remain hopeful, giving fans something to look forward to this September. Don't miss Part 7 of The Ranch when it premieres, and catch the hilarious trailer below.

The Ranch, Part 7 Premiere, Friday, September 13, Netflix