'The Walking Dead' Key Art: Michonne, Daryl & Carol Are Ready for a Fight (PHOTO)

The Walking Dead survivors are gearing up for another tough battle.

But they're ready, as we can see in the Season 10 key art AMC released as part of its 10 weeks of reveals leading up to the premiere. Each week, the network is revealing information about the new season, including first look photos and new character information.

As you can see below, Michonne (Danai Gurira), Daryl (Norman Reedus), and Carol (Melissa McBride) are armed and ready for a fight.

The new season picks up a few months later, in spring, and the communities are still dealing with the aftermath of Alpha's horrific display of power setting the boundaries of the Whisperers' territory. Though they're respecting the borderlines, they are becoming a militia-style fighting force and getting ready for a fight they may not be able to avoid.

However, they've never faced a threat like the Whisperers. "The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society," the Season 10 synopsis teases. "The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance."

Season 10 will see Gurira's exit, as she confirmed at the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. "This has been one of the purest joys of my life to play this role, and to be amongst these people," she said. "I am very, very thankful for the experience I've had in ways I can't express right now."

In previous TWD X Reveals, AMC has released first looks at the new season, Thora Birch as a new Whisperer, Gamma, Kevin Carroll as Virgil, and Rosita's (Christian Serratos) baby.

The Walking Dead, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 9/8c, AMC