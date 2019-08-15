'The Walking Dead': First Look at Rosita & Eugene With Baby Coco (PHOTOS)

The survivors' numbers will have grown by one when The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres.

As showrunner Angela Kang revealed during The Walking Dead Season 10 Preview Special on Sunday, Rosita (Christian Serratos) gave birth to her baby between seasons. "The love quadrangle is just happily coparenting or weirdly parenting," she previewed, speaking of Rosita, the baby's father Siddiq (Avi Nash), Rosita's boyfriend Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and "Eugene, who has nothing to do with the whole situation."

And on Thursday, AMC released first look photos of Rosita and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) with the baby, whose name is Coco. Kang shared that she called Serratos to ask what she thought her character would name her baby. Serratos told her about a family name, Socorro, Spanish for "help" or "relief," with the nickname Coco.

These new photos (below) come as part of AMC's TWD X Reveals, 10 weeks of reveals leading up to the Season 10 premiere. The network previously released first looks of Thora Birch as Whisperer Gamma and Kevin Carroll as Virgil, as well as 10 additional photos from the new season.

It also announced that Juan Javier Cardenas will be playing the "rogue and fast-talking" Dante, who will have "a pivotal role in the story of Alexandria."

The Walking Dead, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 9/8c, AMC