'The Walking Dead': First Look at Kevin Carroll as Virgil (PHOTOS)

The Walking Dead began with one man's journey to his family, and in Season 10, we're going to meet a new character in a similar situation.

As part of AMC's TWD X Reveals — over the 10 weeks leading up to the premiere, the network will be revealing information about the new season — we now have first look photos at Kevin Carroll's Virgil.

Like Thora Birch, for whose character, the Whisperer Gamma, photos were previously released, his casting was announced at the show's San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel in July.

Virgil is described as "a highly intelligent and resourceful man who is desperately trying to get home to his family." Check out Carroll in character in the photos above and below.

Season 10 picks up in spring with the survivors still dealing with the aftermath of Alpha's display of power and respecting the new borderlines imposed on them. However, the communities are also organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force and preparing for battle.

The Whisperers are unlike any other threat they've faced, and "the question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society," according to the season logline.

Carroll's previous TV credits include The Leftovers and Snowfall.

The Walking Dead, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 9/8c, AMC