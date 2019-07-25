'The Walking Dead': First Look at Thora Birch as Whisperer Gamma (PHOTOS)

AMC is celebrating the upcoming 10th season of The Walking Dead with a series of reveals, and the first one offers a first look at a new character.

Every Thursday for the 10 weeks leading up to the Season 10 premiere, AMC is revealing information on the new season, including photos, videos, and never-before-seen content, posting them across the show's social platforms. It kicks off with the network's release of the first photos (above and below) of Thora Birch (American Beauty, Hocus Pocus) as Gamma.

Gamma is described as a Whisperer sentry who is "fiercely protective" of the group's leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), and "is a believer and committed to [their] way of life." Birch's casting was first announced at the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel.

At the panel, executive producer Angela Kang also teased what to expect from the Whisperers in Season 10. "The Whisperers are a different type of enemy," she said. "We'll see what it's like to be in a Whisper war."

And that's what the communities are preparing for when the new season picks up a few months later, in the spring. Everyone is still dealing with Alpha's display of power and reluctantly respects the new borderlines imposed on them while preparing for battle. However, they've never faced a threat like the Whisperers, who are backed by a horde of walkers.

"The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society," the season's logline teases. "The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance."

The Walking Dead, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 9/8c, AMC