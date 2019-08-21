'Manifest' Adds Ben's Ex-Girlfriend & a Flight 828 Passenger for Season 2

The world on Manifest is expanding with the addition of two new characters in the NBC drama's second season.

Yasha Jackson and Garrett Wareing will both recur as characters with connections to Ben (Josh Dallas), Deadline reported.

Ben reconnects with his ex-girlfriend, Suzanne Martin (Jackson), at Astoria University, where she is a Dean. That could make things even more complicated with Grace (Athena Karkanis), who learned at the end of Season 1 that she's pregnant — but it's likely the father is Danny (Daniel Sunjata).

And speaking of those years, Wareing is playing another Flight 828 passenger, TJ Morrison. A freshman at college, he had vacationed in Jamaica before boarding the plane. He's described as "alone in the world," and Ben will take him "under his wing."

The first season of Manifest ended with Ben figuring out that the flight's passengers will likely die on June 2, 2024, which matched Cal's (Jack Messina) vision. Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) also interrupted a fight between Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and Zeke (Matt Long). We'll have to wait until the Season 2 premiere to find out who was shot.

The series stars Roxburgh, Dallas, Karkanis, Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Messina, and Parveen Kaur.

Manifest, Season 2, 2020, NBC