'Yellowstone' Sneak Peek: Dan Turns to John for Help (VIDEO)

It hasn't been long enough that Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) should have forgotten why he should never get on John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) bad side. Does he need Kayce (Luke Grimes) and the other wranglers to pay him another visit?

They may all have a common enemy in the Beck brothers, but there's no need for any of them to fool themselves into thinking they're friends. And in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday's episode, "Enemies By Monday," of Yellowstone, Dan is reminded that he shouldn't try to cross John.

The view is "just like a painting," Dan remarks as he sets foot on the Dutton ranch. "All I wanted was to give people the opportunity to see it." After all, there's nothing about New York (the sights, the noise) that's the same.

But when he argues that he has "just as much right to be here ... as anybody else," John corrects him. "No one has the right," the Dutton patriarch says. "You have to take the right or stop it from being taken from you."

Watch the clip below to see what Dan needs from John and John's response. Plus, see how the episode's title is worked into the conversation.

