When Are JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Getting Married?

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers got engaged during Season 12 of The Bachelorette back in 2016, and after years of keeping their wedding plans hush hush we finally have some details on their upcoming nuptials.

In fact, the happy couple and Cash Pad stars revealed on Today in July that they’re in the midst of planning their wedding, which will officially take place in 2020!

Though they don’t have an exact date nailed down — or they just haven’t revealed it to the public — they are looking to tie the knot in either spring or summer.

"We're waiting to find the exact date with our venue, but that's it. We're actively planning,” JoJo shared at the time.

Jordan also joked about his upcoming wedding to the 28-year-old with an Instagram post back in July, writing, "When Bachelor fans think we will actually get married... (hopefully I actually keep my hair and JoJo’s teeth don’t wear down to nubs) #GILFS #nextyearactually.”

The pair also dished on what they want their wedding to look like during an episode of their web series, Engaged With JoJo and Jordan, back in February.

While JoJo is adamant about having no red roses, they do want to do something outdoors with a lot of flowers and trees.

"We like something outdoors, something very green — florals or arrangements or trees. We love moss balls, vines. [The wedding won't be in] the jungle, though,” she explained.

And, while they haven’t officially asked their bridesmaids and groomsmen to be a part of their special day quite yet, it’s probably safe to assume JoJo’s Bachelor BFF Becca Tilley will be in the wedding, as they’re still very close pals.



“I haven’t told my bridesmaids who will be at my wedding yet, but I know. So I’ll actually tell them first before I tell you guys. And Jackson, Jackson will be at the wedding somewhere, but he won’t be in the wedding,” JoJo told Us Weekly, confirming their dog will be a part of the nuptials.

JoJo also revealed the wedding will be held in California, Jordan's home state. "We’re going to have it in California. Jordan’s from California, so it’s going to be California,” she added

Are you excited for JoJo and Jordan to get married? What do you think their date will be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!