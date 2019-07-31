'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Interactive Exhibit Opening at Paley Center in NYC

If you've ever wanted to be part of the world of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, here's your chance.

The Paley Center for Media announced Wednesday that it is opening the interactive exhibit Making Maisel Marvelous in New York. It is free and open to the public, and it will run at the Paley Center August 10 through September 6.

The exhibit will include interactive sets, including the hair salon from the Catskills, the booth from the Stage Deli, the B. Altman switchboard, Rose's Paris apartment, and the TV set from the Arthritis Telethon where visitors can perform their own stand-up comedy. It will also feature various costumes and, throughout August, screenings of Season 2 episodes on the big screen in the Bennack Theater.

"The world of Maisel has captured the hearts of television viewers and we're thrilled to offer fans this fun and immersive trip through her marvelous world," the Paley Center's President and CEO Maureen J. Reidy said in a statement. "Each year the Paley Center dedicates itself to promoting quality programming and exhibits that capture the artistry behind television's favorite shows."

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is celebrated for the beautifully crafted costumes and sets, from Midge's iconic black cocktail dress and fabulous coats, to Rose's Parisian pied á terre,” Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke said.

"Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, and their incredible teams are brilliant at creating a visual look and style that brings life into all aspects of the show," she continued. "We're so happy to work with the Paley Center to give fans this special look inside what makes The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel one of the most celebrated series on television."

The Amazon Original series is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino. It stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan, Golden Globe winner and three-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel received 20 Emmy Award nominations in 2019, more than any other comedy. The series was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series (which it won in 2018), Brosnahan for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy, Hinkle and Borstein for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy, Shalhoub for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy, and Sherman-Palladino and Palladino for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Amazon Prime Video