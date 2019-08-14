'Hawaii Five-0' Adds Katrina Law as Series Regular for Season 10

The island of Hawaii just got a bit more interesting.

CBS announced Wednesday that Katrina Law (The Oath, Arrow) will step into a series regular role on the network's long-running crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, when the series returns for Season 10 in September.

Law will play a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID named Quinn Liu, who was recently demoted for insubordination. Liu is described as sharp-tongued in several languages and she has a deep knowledge of military culture, which will make her the perfect person to match wits with Five-0 Commander, Steve McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin).

Liu comes into the show after an explosive collision with Five-0 on a case involving veterans. She will soon become a local ally for the team, which also values integrity over sticking to the rules.

“We are thrilled to have Katrina join the 10th season Hawaii Five-0 as a series regular,” says Executive Producer Peter Lenkov. “She dazzles as Quinn, the team’s newest recruit, and viewers are going to love seeing how she first encounters McGarrett and Danny. If you know the show well, you’ll be feeling some déjà vu.”

Hawaii Five-0, Season 10 Premiere, Friday, September 27, 8/7c, CBS