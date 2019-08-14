'Star Wars Resistance' Sets Premiere Date, Drops Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

In a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars Resistance Season 2 now has a premiere date.

The animated Disney Channel series will return for more adventures on Sunday, October 6. Along with that exciting news, Disney has also dropped the first trailer for Season 2, featuring some familiar faces from the Star Wars universe.

The Emmy-nominated series is set during the events of The Last Jedi leading up to the Star Wars franchise's next film The Rise of Skywalker. Follow Kaz (Christopher Sean) and the rest of the team as they continue to fight against the First Order and prepare for an epic series finale battle as the season progresses.

Picking up where Season 1 left off, after escaping from the First Order, the Colossus and its residents are lost in space as Agent Tierny (Sumalee Montano) and Commander Pyre (Liam McIntyre) pursue them. Meanwhile, Kaz and the team will also face a new set of dangers and threats including bounty hunters, "a suspicious Hutt," General Hux and ... Kylo Ren!

And Tam (Suzie McGrath) will struggle with her allegiances as she tries to decide if her loyalties lay with the First Order or her friends. Tune in to see unlikely heroes inspire hope with their brave actions.

Joining the series in Season 2 as voice cast members are Joe Manganiello as Ax Tagrin, Daveed Diggs as Norath Kev and Lucy Lawless as the Aeosian Queen. Those stars join the names above as well as fellow voice actors Scott Lawrence, Myrna Velasco, Josh Brener, Donald Faison, Elijah Wood, Jim Rash, Bobby Moynihan and Jason Hightower.

Don't miss them when the show returns October 6, but first, get a sneak peek with the new trailer below.

Star Wars Resistance, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 10/9c, Disney Channel