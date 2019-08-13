'The Blacklist' Season 6 Deleted Scene: Red's Thoughts on Prison Healthcare (VIDEO)

What is "the epitome of government waste," according to Red (James Spader)?

He shares his thoughts on the matter in a pretty much one-sided conversation from TV Insider's exclusive look at a deleted scene from The Blacklist Season 6, available on DVD and Blu-ray Tuesday.

"Is it really true that doctors are leaving private practice in droves to come and treat murderers, rapists, and other hardened criminals?" Red asks his intake guard in prison.

Watch the clip above to see what he has read on the matter and how little the intake guard seems interested in what he has to say.

Season 6 followed the startling revelation that Red isn't who he says he is, leaving Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) torn between the relationship she'd developed with the man assumed to be her father and her desire to get to the truth after years of secrets and lies.

The DVD and Blu-ray include deleted and extended scenes, a gag reel, a Behind The Blacklist: Season 6 feature, and cast and crew episode commentaries. And on the Blu-ray only is the bonus feature, "Dark Figures: Secrets and Deceptions."

The Blacklist, Season 7 Premiere, Friday, October 4, 8/7c, NBC