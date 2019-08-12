'Friends' Hits the Big Screen for Show's 25th Anniversary

Friends made its impact on the small screen, but it's about to hit the big screen this fall with Fathom Events.

In honor of the NBC comedy's 25th anniversary, Fathom will screen 12 episodes over the course of three nights this September and October with its "Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary." Beginning one night after the show's official anniversary on Monday, September 23, fans can catch the first selection of four episodes followed by more screenings on Saturday, September 28 and Wednesday, October 2.

Along with enjoying 12 episodes from the show's extensive library, attendees will also be treated to exclusive interviews with the cast as well as never-before-seen content. Each showing begins at 7 p.m. ET/PT in more than 1,000 movie theaters nationwide — you can learn more about which theaters are involved by visiting the Fathom Events website.

Tickets for the three-night event will go on sale beginning Friday, August 16. Don't miss your chance to see Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe in 4K as the episodes have been converted from their original 35mm film.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends, a TV show that continues to impact culture and attract new fans from across generations," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt in a statement. "Fans will have the opportunity to come together and look back on some of the most hilarious and emotional scenes from the acclaimed comedy — this time in theaters."

Friends debuted September 22, 1994 and famously starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

Don't miss the nostalgia-filled evening with your favorite Friends by checking out Fathom Events' "Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary" this fall!