'Friends' Pop-Up Coming to New York City for the 25th Anniversary

Time flies when you're having fun with your Friends — 25 years to be exact. The beloved NBC comedy has stood the test of time and in celebration of the series' anniversary, fans are getting a special pop-up experience to New York City this fall.

Brought to fans by Superfly, Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Warner Bros. Television Group, the Friends pop-up will open September 7 and run through October 6 with tickets going on sale Friday, August 2 exclusively at www.friends25popup.com.

Relive some of your favorite moments with Rachel, Ross, Monica, Joey, Phoebe, and Chandler in the interactive and immersive experience featuring set re-creations, props, and costumes. Some of the activations include a chance to stick a turkey on your head like Monica, a look behind Rachel and Monica's iconic purple door, the opportunity to recline on Chandler and Joey's chair after a round of foosball, and the option to help Ross pivot his sofa.

Also, get some of Monica's tidying tips with Method Home Products, and immerse yourself in Phoebe's favorite things before heading to the Central Perk re-creation for a photo-op on the famous orange couch with your own friends.

"It's been nearly 25 years since Friends premiered, but the fascination and universal appeal of the hit TV series lives on with fans of all ages," said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President, Global Themed Entertainment, Warner Bros. Consumer Products. "As we celebrate the show's milestone anniversary, we are excited to bring the Friends experience to life for our fans in a way that pays homage to the remarkable cast of characters, iconic sets and instantly quotable moments."

Along with the pop-up, a Friends retail store will also be open throughout the experience's run from September through October. The September 7 opening day is dedicated exclusively to AT&T customers who will have the chance to earn complimentary tickets through the AT&T THANKS appreciation program. Eligible AT&T customers in New York City can download the app today to learn more about accessing the special offer.

All of the fun will be located in the heart of Manhattan's SoHo district, and ticket-holders can enter at 76 Mercer St. (between Spring & Broome Street). The retail store's entrance will be located at 503 Broadway. Hours for the pop-up are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Visitors can reserve a time slot to visit the pop-up with a ticket priced at $29.50.