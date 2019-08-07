Mike Ross 'Suits' Back Up! Patrick J. Adams Talks Returning for the Final Season

Obviously, Suits is not legally permitted to end its run without bringing back series original Patrick J. Adams, right?

Having left the show at the end of Season 7 after the wedding of his Mike Ross—fake lawyer-turned-convicted felon-turned-real lawyer—and paralegal-turned-lawyer-turned-royal princess Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), Adams' character has been oft mentioned and it was with great joy among fans when USA announced that he'd be making a return appearance before the series finale.

Nobody knew when, at the time, but now it's out there... Mike shows back up next week!

Shortly after the news broke that the actor was on board, we hopped on the phone with Adams to talk about Mike's new life in Seattle and his own post-Suits experience, which includes a new baby girl with wife Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) and at the time, very little info as to what would actually bring Mike home.

Still, the always delightful and down-to-Earth Adams was happy to get the invite and we are thrilled he RSVP'd yes.

You were almost out!

Patrick J. Adams: And they pulled me back! [Laughs]

Yeah, but this is great, and congratulations, you’re a dad!

Thank you so much. I am. It’s the best. It’s the greatest.

Alright, let’s talk about this. Obviously, Aaron [Korsh, Suits creator and writer] probably contacted you when they decided the end was near?

Yeah, he always said he liked the idea of Mike returning and I know that Gabriel [Macht] was a big component too. And when I left...it was always tempting, obviously. Also, as the year has sort of drawn on, you miss your friends. So Aaron and I had a great, really long dinner together and he did what Aaron does, which is sort of just shoot out all the crazy things that he’s thinking about doing with the show [Laughs]. We chatted for hours and he came back to my place and we just hung out— he was here until very late—and we were just talking about the show and things he wanted to do and ideas he had to bring Mike back into the folds and I was just super excited. I always dreamt that it would work out and I’m happy it did.

How many episodes are you doing?

I don’t know for sure. We just know this one right now. I’m not sure if you’re super aware of how Suits works, but we don’t really know that much until the actual thing happens. [Laughs] So I’m planning to improvise this entire episode. We’re just gonna make it up.

Just do a bunch of ‘Yes and...’

We’ll roll with it. It’ll all come together. [Laughs]

Do you at least know what Mike has been doing since Mike and Rachel went to Seattle?

Well the impression I get is that he’s been working at this law firm, you know running the firm with his new wife, Rachel Zane. And, you know, doing good work and fighting for good people. The energy coming back is that he is very happy and pleased with the decision that he’s made. He knows that he’s in the right place. And I guess what’s bringing him back is, surprise, surprise, some case that is gonna involve coming and going toe-to-toe a little bit with the people at...I want to say Pearson Specter, and I’m like, ‘Oh that was a long time ago…’

Long time ago.

Whatever this firm is called now! [Laughs]

We were joking about how that wall should’ve just been a magnet board.

Yes! They should have a character who has to keep putting up the names...he should be full-time staff. [Laughs]

So you’re coming back not to help the firm but to actually take them on.

Again, I think in order to have a little more conflict I think I’m coming in with something against one of their clients. So yeah, we get to see them going toe to toe, but from what I heard from Aaron, it’s not like the path we’ve gone down with Suits before necessarily, where it’s just all conflict, because there’s still a lot of fun I think to be had. And I think Harvey and Mike being together, even though there’s something that they might not be agreeing on, also have the capacity to enjoy each other’s company and have fun.

So how was it for you when you left?

It was 100-percent the right thing to do. It’s never easy to change your life like that and obviously I love all the people up there—the people in front of the camera and behind the camera. It was a big family of mine for a lot of years. But you know, it was just taking a toll being gone that long and I felt like there were parts of my life that I was putting on hold until the show was done. So ultimately, it felt really good. It was scary, it’s always scary to make a big change, but pretty much right away the universe started showing me all sorts of reasons why it was the right thing for me to do. And I couldn’t be happier now that I get to go and be a small piece of the last chapter of a show that completely changed my life. That is such a gift, so I’m happy that I wasn’t gone forever.

And I’m assuming you’ve kept in touch with them, correct?

Yeah, totally. I’ve kept in touch with a lot of people up there. I’ve seen Gabriel, and Sarah [Rafferty, Donna] quite a few times, seen Aaron, and I text with a lot of the crew, so, yeah, it’s going to be like a little homecoming—I’m very excited. And then there’s new people I’ve never met. I’ve never met Katherine Heigl [Samantha], so that’ll be cool to go back and see the new members of the family.

And let me tell you, Heigl is fantastic.

Well, yeah! Those are all the reports I’ve heard, as well, and I think I’m gonna get a couple of up-at-bats with her, which I’m very excited about.

And now what about you? Directing more? I know Sneaky Pete happened and now that’s gone, so what’s next for you?

I haven’t directed anything in a while. I’m gonna be doing this adaptation on Nat Geo of The Right Stuff. I’m playing John Glenn. I’m just in the research phase and reading a ton, and I’ve met with some of the people over there and it’s been a blast. They’re so great at National Geographic and they’re so excited about this show, so I’m really, really, really stoked.

