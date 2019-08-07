'Yellowstone' Sneak Peek: Malcolm & Beth's Meeting Is Full of Tough Talk (VIDEO)

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Malcolm Beck (Neal McDonough) finally meet in Wednesday's episode of Yellowstone — and this is just the beginning.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at that first conversation from "Resurrection Day," and while Malcolm may be quite the force to be reckoned with, so is Beth.

Still, he makes it clear that she doesn't want to get on his bad side (just like Sheriff Haskell warned John in Episode 6). "We had a mutually beneficial relationship," Malcolm says of a real estate attorney, Susan. "Until she figured out a way to bend the law to benefit her business more than my business."

"That's the problem with playing dirty, Beth," he continues. "Because when someone plays dirty back, there's no one to cry to. There's no charges to file. There's nowhere to scream about the injustice you've endured, because if you do, all your filthy laundry just spills right out into the open for everyone to see."

But if Malcolm thinks he's going to scare Beth by telling her she looks just like Susan, he's wrong. Watch the "tough talk" of her response — and then his — in the clip below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

"He and Beth go nose-to-nose and neither backs down," McDonough previously told TV Insider about his character. "How that moves forward is pretty horrific, dramatic, and amazing."

Yellowstone, Wednesdays, 10/9c, Paramount Network