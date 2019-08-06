'The Rookie's Afton Williamson Names Alleged Harassers in Social Media Post

Only days after former Rookie star Afton Williamson came forward with allegations of racial and sexual harassment, as well as sexual assault, she's identified her alleged harassers in a new social media post.

Taking to Instagram once again, as she did for her initial announcement about quitting the ABC series over the aforementioned allegations, Williamson highlights two individuals in lengthy caption — one being her Rookie co-star.

"To my Fans, my Friends, my Supporters: I want to Thank EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU," she began her statement. "I am so beyond overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, kind words, scriptures, strength filled quotes and devout support that has come my way."

Williamson goes on to praise the supportive fans, saying "The rippling effect it has had in just a few hours shows how much this world is aching with victims of racism, discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse all of it. I am no stranger to all of the above even before this experience.... It just takes a VOICE."

On August 4, the actress shared a different post and message in which revealed that her assault and harassment claims went unanswered by the showrunner of The Rookie. And while she didn't name names at the time, it appears the support encouraged her to do so now.

"Survivor I am. Victim I am also. A victim of injustice. A victim of assault. A victim of abuse and harassment. If you have experienced any of the above, you are too and I for one stand with you and I'm no longer afraid to be vocal about it," her newest statement continues. "We Can Stand Together. Let's Change This Sickness. That Change starts with US."

Towards the end of the post, she shares, "This season on The Rookie, I was sexually harassed by fellow actor Demetrius Grosse. I was Racially Bullied and Discriminated against and Sexually Assaulted by Hair Department Head Sally Nicole Ciganovich. Let's BE the CHANGE we WANT to SEE."

Grosse portrays Detective Kevin Wolfe in The Rookie and appeared in five episodes of Season 1's run. At this time, the accused parties have yet to respond to Williamson's claims.

To see the actress's full statement, check out her Instagram post below and stay tuned for developments in the story as they arise.