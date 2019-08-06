'The Rookie's Afton Williamson Names Alleged Harassers in Social Media Post
Only days after former Rookie star Afton Williamson came forward with allegations of racial and sexual harassment, as well as sexual assault, she's identified her alleged harassers in a new social media post.
Taking to Instagram once again, as she did for her initial announcement about quitting the ABC series over the aforementioned allegations, Williamson highlights two individuals in lengthy caption — one being her Rookie co-star.
"To my Fans, my Friends, my Supporters: I want to Thank EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU," she began her statement. "I am so beyond overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, kind words, scriptures, strength filled quotes and devout support that has come my way."
Williamson goes on to praise the supportive fans, saying "The rippling effect it has had in just a few hours shows how much this world is aching with victims of racism, discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse all of it. I am no stranger to all of the above even before this experience.... It just takes a VOICE."
On August 4, the actress shared a different post and message in which revealed that her assault and harassment claims went unanswered by the showrunner of The Rookie. And while she didn't name names at the time, it appears the support encouraged her to do so now.
'The Rookie's Afton Williamson Says Unanswered Harassment Complaints Led Her to Quit
The actress played Talia Bishop in the first season of the ABC series.
"Survivor I am. Victim I am also. A victim of injustice. A victim of assault. A victim of abuse and harassment. If you have experienced any of the above, you are too and I for one stand with you and I'm no longer afraid to be vocal about it," her newest statement continues. "We Can Stand Together. Let's Change This Sickness. That Change starts with US."
Towards the end of the post, she shares, "This season on The Rookie, I was sexually harassed by fellow actor Demetrius Grosse. I was Racially Bullied and Discriminated against and Sexually Assaulted by Hair Department Head Sally Nicole Ciganovich. Let's BE the CHANGE we WANT to SEE."
Grosse portrays Detective Kevin Wolfe in The Rookie and appeared in five episodes of Season 1's run. At this time, the accused parties have yet to respond to Williamson's claims.
To see the actress's full statement, check out her Instagram post below and stay tuned for developments in the story as they arise.
View this post on Instagram
To my Fans, my Friends, my Supporters: I want to Thank EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU. I am so beyond overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, kind words, scriptures, strength filled quotes and devout support that has come my way. One Instagram post is just like those 2 fish and 5 loaves of Bread. The rippling effect it has had in just a few hours shows how much this world is aching with victims of racism, discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse all of it. I am no stranger to all of the above even before this experience. But it is through this experience and my platform that God pushed me to use the power within me. It just takes a VOICE. I never imagined so many of us have experienced these horrible circumstances and that can NO LONGER GO UNHEARD. We have a voice. ALL OF US. It is our DUTY to use it. I used to fear the word Victim. I scoffed at it because all I was told when these injustices happened to me, was to Survive. Survivor I am. Victim I am also. A victim of injustice. A victim of assault. A victim of abuse and harassment. If you have experienced any of the above, you are too and I for one stand with you and I’m no longer afraid to be vocal about it. We Can Stand Together. Let’s Change This Sickness. That Change starts with US. This season on The Rookie, I was sexually harassed by fellow actor Demetrius Grosse. I was Racially Bullied and Discriminated against and Sexually Assaulted by Hair Department Head Sally Nicole Ciganovich. Let’s BE the CHANGE we WANT to SEE❤️👊🏾🙏🏾