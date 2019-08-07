'Married at First Sight': 13 Key Moments From 'One Month Down, Never To Go' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 9, Episode 9, "One Month Down, Never To Go"]

Married at First Sight's Season 9 couples reached their first marriage milestone in Wednesday's episode, "One Month Down, Never to Go." And, as the title indicates, that milestone is their one-month anniversary.

While the occasion was cause for celebration, not all joyous moments can be used to fix the problems that have formed between some spouses. Below, we're breaking down all of the dramatic moments from the episode, as well as some of the sweet highlights that continue to have viewers question if the big experiment of being married at first sight really works.

Read on for all of the key moments from the episode, but beware of major spoilers.

Moon Water Success?

In the prior episode, Jamie went along with Elizabeth's more spiritual side and agreed to partake in something involving what she called 'moon water.' Essentially, moon water is a glass of water left out overnight under the full moon, and drinking it supposedly spreads positive energy, according to Elizabeth. If you weren't cringing, we'd be surprised.

Outsider's Perspective

Both Iris and Keith discussed their marriage with people who are important to them. For Keith, it was his best friend, and in Iris' case, it was her mother. Needless to say, they both expressed concern over Iris' virginity, and after deep conversations with both parties, it appears that the spouses are on the same page more than they previously thought as they both hope to stay in the union for the long haul.

Checking In With Pastor Calvin Roberson

Expert Calvin Roberson paid Deonna and Greg a visit on the one-month anniversary of their marriage to see how things are going between the two. Overall, he was happy to see growth between the pair, as Deonna has become far more affectionate and open than she'd been at the beginning of the marriage.

Better Terms

After last week's disappearing act from Matt, he and wife Amber began the episode on much better terms. When he arrived home to find her preparing dinner, he brought home flowers and dessert for his wife.

Friendly Competition

Deonna's competitive side came out in a game of bowling with husband Greg, but it was all friendly in terms of the match. They each gave each other fun punishments like a chicken dance routine or PDA, and overall the experience seemed to have a positive impact on the couple's view of each other.

Brownie Points

Jamie earned himself some serious brownie points with Elizabeth when he had her meet him at the location of their wedding ceremony. There, Jamie gave his wife flowers, and they shared a special meal on location with rose petals and candles as decorations.

Galloping Into the Future

Keith surprised Iris for their anniversary with a trip to a farm where they rode horses, which eventually led to a special location. When the couple arrived at their special location, they shared a meal and some light conversation.

Special Delivery

Each couple was presented with a box containing their marriage licenses and wedding albums among other things, but many of them also took time to present their own gifts. One great reaction was Iris' tears when Keith gave her a necklace with a heart pendant, and his resulting cheer when she gave him vinyl.

Walk Down Memory Lane

While every couple got their own box, Amber and Matt's dinner out was made better when they were treated to a look at their wedding video on the big screen. Their resulting awe-struck faces were nearly as sweet as what came next...

A Sweet Serenade

Earlier in the episode, Matt's knack for music was hinted at when he practiced a tune on guitar, but in honor of the occasion, he played a special song for his wife. It appeared to have the effect he wanted, as she was rendered speechless by the tune.

Long Haul

When Deonna and Greg arrived home from an evening out to dinner, Greg went to serve Deonna their wedding cake topper, but she stopped him. She reminded him that they would eat it on their first year anniversary. The statement, although casual, conveyed that she's in the relationship for the long haul despite her seemingly closed-off behavior.

Beginning of the End?

Jamie and Elizabeth's relationship has been less than stable the past few episodes, so it wasn't a shocker to see their nice anniversary night devolve into something less cordial. Apparently, Jamie took Elizabeth's comments about their wedding photos in a way she hadn't intended, and he ended up leaving their apartment claiming the marriage is over... But is it really?

A Better Fit

After their honeymoon mishap, Keith had his wedding ring sized, and the episode followed him and wife Iris to the jewelers when the piece was ready for pick-up. Thankfully, the fit's much better, but will the ring stay on forever? Viewers will have to find out by tuning into Married at First Sight on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, Lifetime