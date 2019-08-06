'Will & Grace' Casts Patton Oswalt & Chris Parnell for Revival's Final Season

We're still not loving the recent news that NBC's long-running Will & Grace, which was revived in 2017 (after an initial run from 1998-2006) is ending after its current third season (or 11th if you're being extra picky). One thing that softens the blow a bit is that the sitcom is bringing the fun during its final season with a slew of funny guest stars.

First up, returning for the new season will be Brian Jordan Alvarez, who plays Estefan Gloria, the new husband of Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes). Their wedding wrapped up the show's second season earlier this year.

Also on the docket to appear are Chris Parnell (Archer, 30 Rock) as Dr. DiLorenzo and Ali Wentworth (Night Cap, In Living Color) as Dr. Saperstein. No more details were available on their characters.

Finally, while we've never seen Karen Walker's (Megan Mullally) now-ex husband Stanley throughout the entire run of the sitcom, we'll meet Stanley's brother, Danley Walker, played by Patton Oswalt (AP Bio, Veronica Mars).

Will & Grace, Season 3 Premiere, Midseason 2020, NBC