'Will & Grace' to End With Season 11 on NBC — Find Out When It Will Air

It will soon be time to say goodbye to Will, Grace, Karen, and Jack once again.

One of NBC's most beloved comedies, Will & Grace, will be airing its final season in 2020, concluding with 11 seasons and 246 episodes that aired over four decades. The original series premiered on September 21, 1998 and aired until May 18, 2006. The show returned in September 2017 and will have aired three additional seasons by the time the stars take their final bows.

NBC has yet to announce a premiere date for the final season.

"When NBC had the opportunity to reconnect this amazing cast and creative team, we jumped at the chance," George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, Co-Chairmen, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "The impact and legacy of Will & Grace simply can't be overstated, both as a true game-changer in the portrayal of the LGBTQ community and as one of the finest comedies in television history. A huge thank you to Max, David, Jimmy and a cast that is second to none for their brilliance over an incredible run."

"We think of the Will & Grace reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis — 51 is not enough, 53 is too many," executive producers Max Mutchnick, David Kohan, and James Burrows said. "That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will & Grace."

"In 2016, Bob Greenblatt came to us with the idea of doing a 10-episode reboot of Will & Grace," they continued. "They say you can't go home again, but we did. And now, three seasons and 52 episodes later, we're even more proud of something we never thought we'd get a chance to do again. We have had a once-in-a-lifetime experience twice. And for that, we owe a double debt of gratitude to NBC, this show's supportive and caring home since day one."

The EPs called Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes "four incredible artists" they "consider to be the finest and funniest ensemble sitcom cast of all time." They also called the writing room "a dream team that has consistently lifted the show to heights [they] never could have achieved on our own with their collective humor, warmth, and humanity."

"The hardest part about making this decision is saying goodbye to our outstanding production team and crew who, over two decades, brought passion and artistry to every department," they said. "If we had just one more season, we would have learned their names. So, thank you Handlebar Mustache, Cheese Lady, and Cargo Shorts #1 - #12. We will always think of you as family."

"And finally, our deepest gratitude goes to each and every Will & Grace fan across the world," they concluded their statement. "It was a privilege to make you laugh."

Over the years, Will & Grace has earned 91 Emmy Awards nominations, 18 Emmy wins (including Outstanding Comedy Series), and seven SAG Awards. It is one of the few shows in TV history where each member of the cast has won an Emmy.

Will & Grace, 11th and Final Season, 2020, NBC