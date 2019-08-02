Gal Gadot to Star in and Executive Produce Showtime's Hedy Lamarr Series

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot is coming to TV.

At the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Friday, Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. announced that Gadot will star in and executive produce a limited series about famed actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr.

Sarah Treem (The Affair) will write the series and executive produce with Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid's Tale, Fargo), Katie Robbins (The Last Tycoon), and Jaron Varsano (My Dearest Eddie). The series will be produced by The Littlefield Company in association with Showtime and Endeavor Content.

Lamarr took Hollywood by storm when she arrived in 1938 from Europe. She was dubbed "The Most Beautiful Woman in the World" and appeared in films with Judy Garland, Lana Turner, Spencer Tracy, Jimmy Stewart, Clark Gable, and others. Her intelligence and ambitions exceeded the roles she was offered, so she did something unheard of for a woman at the time: She formed her own production company.

In her free time, she was an avid inventor and patented a frequency-hopping technology in 1941 upon which our modern day Wi-Fi is predicated. She suffered for that exceptionalism and died a recluse, almost forgotten.

This untitled series "will explore the rise and fall of feminism in the American landscape during Golden Age of Hollywood and World War II, aiming to find, in Lamarr's life and legacy, clues for who we are now," according to the network's description.

"The life of Hedy Lamarr was a truly fascinating one. She stood at the forefront of many issues that challenge women and our society today," Winograde said. "In Gal Gadot, we have found the transcendent actress to portray the deeply complex Lamarr. And with the award-winning talents of Sarah Treem and Warren Littlefield, this is going to be a special series."

Gadot is best known for playing Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in Justice League, Wonder Woman, and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. She reprises the role in Wonder Woman 1984.