All the Details on PBS' Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2019

Enjoy music from Schonbrunn Palace when PBS’ Great Performances premieres Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2019 on Friday, August 9.

Under the baton of famed conductor and music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel, the program features selections from European and American composers and is dedicated to the musical connection between continents: the old world of Europe and the new world of America.

Renowned pianist Yuja Wang joins the orchestra for George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” and performs Chopin’s Waltz in C Sharp Minor, op. 64 #2 for an encore.

Music Selections and Composers:

Overture to “Candide” – Leonard Bernstein

“Rhapsody in Blue” – George Gershwin

Waltz in C sharp minor, op.64 #2 – Frédéric Chopin

“Casablanca Suite” – Max Steiner

“The Stars and Stripes Forever” – John Philipp Sousa

Adagio for Strings – Samuel Barber

“The Star-Spangled Banner March,” op. 460 – Carl Michael Ziehrer

Symphony No. 9 in E minor, op. 95 “From the New World,” 4thmovement, allegro con fuoco – Antonín Dvořák

Encores:

“Hoe-Down” from “Rodeo” – Aaron Copland

“Viennese Spirit” waltz - Johann Strauss (Jr.)

Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2019, Premiere, Friday, August 9, 9/8c, PBS (Check your local listings)