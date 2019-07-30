What Does 'Bachelorette' Star Hannah Brown Do for a Living?

The last year of Hannah Brown’s life has been a whirlwind, to say the least.

From filming Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in the fall of 2018 to becoming The Bachelorette star this spring, the 24-year-old’s life has been nothing but Bachelor Nation for nearly 365 days.

While it’s easy to assume Hannah will start to make a living selling hair vitamins and detox teas once her time as The Bachelorette wraps up, she did have quite the career before joining reality TV.

Hannah graduated from the University of Alabama — Roll Tide! — in 2017, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and Public Relations. While in college she worked as a freelance makeup artist and hairstylist, according to her LinkedIn Page.

She then started working as an interior designer for a company called Gracefully Done in Northport, Alabama, but she ultimately left that job to pursue her pageant career.

In fact, Hannah was crowned Miss Alabama USA in 2018 and went on to compete in the Miss USA competition before being cast on The Bachelor.

It’s unclear what Hannah is going to do once she’s finished with reality TV, but she did recently make the big move from Alabama to Los Angeles!

We could definitely see Hannah getting into hosting, if that’s something she’s interested in, given her background in communications and PR. Or maybe she’ll be on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars? Either way, we’ll find out soon enough!

