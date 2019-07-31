Discovery's Revolutionary New Series 'Serengeti' Explores Life on the Plains of Tanzania

Discovery Channel travels to the vast, nearly untouched plains of Tanzania in Serengeti, a new innovative six-part series highlighting the majestic animals and their day-to-day lives living together.

Serengeti premieres Sunday, August 4, with new episodes airing on subsequent Sundays. The series provides unrivaled access to one of the most pristine and unspoiled corners of the Africa.

Featuring a lush original score and narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, the groundbreaking series follows the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife including lions, zebras, baboons and cheetahs over the course of a year, showcasing the dramatic moments that make each day of survival on the Serengeti a feat.

Soon the season of plenty will begin to fade and food will be harder to come by, putting the animals of the Serengeti to the ultimate test. With new arrivals and unexpected problems, old foes resurfacing and dangerous encounters at nearly every turn, the Serengeti will demand courage from all who call it home.

In Serengeti, the world’s most captivating animals try to survive in the beautiful, demanding lands of Northern Africa, stopping at nothing to protect their offspring and prove their worthiness to their tribe.

From Kali the lioness and Shani the Zebra, to Zalika the Hyena and many more, each species has their own unique story, whether dealing with their enemies or desperately searching for prey. Kali makes a big mistake and is now left completely alone to fend for herself and her cubs– an almost impossible task in the African plains.