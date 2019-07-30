First Look at 'Inside the Actors Studio's Return on Ovation (VIDEO)

James Lipton has such big shoes to fill, it’ll take multiple stars to do it.

When the interview series Inside the Actors Studio moves to Ovation this fall after 22 seasons on Bravo, a rotating cast of thespians take over for the retired host — including Kelsey Grammer (above right, with James Burrows, who directed him on Cheers and Frasier), Alec Baldwin and Jane Lynch.

“There is something so fascinating about artists interviewing other artists,” says Actors Studio copresident Ellen Burstyn.

The actors will grill fellow Hollywood heavyweights in front of Pace University’s MFA students, and audience members will now be the ones asking guests the 10 Bernard Pivot questions, like “What sound do you hate?”

But Burstyn promises the series is still the same Studio viewers love. “We don’t want to stray too far from what we know works.”

And in advance of the premiere of new episodes on October 13, Ovation TV will air legacy episodes of Inside the Actors Studio, hosted by James Lipton and featuring stars like George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, Jim Carrey, Robin Williams, Halle Berry, and more.

The network will air one legacy episode every Sunday at 12 pm ET throughout August and September. It all begins on August 11 with an interview with Paul Newman, the first-ever guest on the series, which first aired on June 12, 1994.

Check out an exclusive sneak peek at the new Inside the Actors Studio below, featuring Alec Baldwin and Henry Winkler:

Inside the Actors Studio, Premiere, Sunday, October 13, 10/9c, Ovation