'Inside the Actors Studio' to Return With Alec Baldwin, Jane Lynch as Rotating Hosts

Inside the Actors Studio will be returning, sans beloved host James Lipton. But, because Lipton can never truly be replaced, Ovation has decided to tap multiple hosts to engage with the various guests.

Jane Lynch and Alec Baldwin are two of the actors that will be conducting interviews this season. While Lynch will be interviewing Selma actor David Oyelowo, Baldwin will chat with Barry star Henry Winkler.

James Lipton Leaves 'Inside the Actors Studio': 5 Great Episodes (VIDEO) The 92-year-old Lipton had hosted the show since it debuted on Bravo in 1994. It is now moving to Ovation TV.

“As an independent television network dedicated to celebrating and supporting all forms of arts and culture, Ovation is perfect as the new home for Inside the Actors Studio,” Scott Woodward, EVP of Programming and Production, Ovation said in a statement.

“We plan to honor the legacy of James Lipton’s master class while also exploring the craft with eclectic, talented guests."

James Lipton, Jessica Chastain on the original Inside the Actors Studio(Bravo)

Baldwin added, “The Actors Studio is excited to continue the legacy of our MFA Program's master class series Inside the Actors Studio that resides at Pace University with Ovation TV.”

He continued, “We continue to delve into the craft of acting with a diverse roster of fascinating guests and hosts, both enduring and up-and-coming. Ovation has always been a great place to celebrate the arts.”

The series is set to be filmed in New York City at the Michael Schimmel Center for the Arts at Pace University and the Loreto Theater at the Sheen Center.

The first new episode will air on Sunday, October 13, but a number of reruns will air leading up to the premiere. Those episodes will include: Robin Williams, Jennifer Lopez, Bradley Cooper, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Salma Hayek, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Jim Carrey, and Paul Newman.

Inside the Actors Studio, Sunday, October 13, 10/9c, Ovation TV