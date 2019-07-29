Mark, Donnie & Paul Wahlberg Preview an Emotional 'Wahlburgers' Finale (VIDEO)

After five years and 10 seasons, A&E serves up the final Wahlburgers episode on Wednesday, July 31, featuring the special Wahlburgers Award Show Clips Show with Donnie and Paul Wahlberg handing out awards to their all-time favorite moments, followed by the two-episode series finale.

While the TV series might be ending, the Wahlburgers story is just getting started. When the show premiered in 2014, brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul were scouting Boston properties to open a second Wahlburgers location. When the series wraps up, there will be Wahlburgers restaurants in nearly 20 U.S. states, Canada and the U.K.

Check out this exclusive clip from the Wahlburgers series finale:

Donnie, Mark and Paul were scattered across the country — as they often were on Wahlburgers — when we caught up with them to talk about the finale. Donnie was in Philadelphia wrapping up the sound check for that night’s Mixtape Tour concert. Mark was hitting golf balls in the backyard of his Los Angeles-area home, his words punctuated by the occasional, unmistakable thwack. Paul was taking care of business in his Hingham, Mass., office. But they each shared how bringing their family to TV brought them closer together:

Mark: “My mom and my brother Paul, especially, did not want to do [the show]. They thought it was going to be causing drama and conflict. And I said, ‘Guys, this is all about building the business.’ So it’s actually brought us all closer together, and they were the most disappointed when it was time to end the run.”

Donnie: “[My mom] really loved making the show. It’s really helped her show herself and her personality to the public, instead of just being the mother of these guys. She’s established herself to the public as her own person, and I know that’s a source of pride for her after hearing ‘Oh my God! You’re Donnie and Mark’s mom!’ for the last 30 years. Now it’s like, ‘Oh my God! You’re Alma! You’re your own person!’ I know that’s been really good for her.”

Paul: “I got to spend more time with Donnie and Mark than I normally would. It’s been really nice to see them at their jobs and to see how professional they are. There were a lot of great, fun moments. We got to meet a lot of extraordinary people. Especially with the celebrity aspect, people come up and they tell you a little bit more about themselves and whatever problems they may be dealing with. To think that you brought joy to them, that’s really kind of an amazing thing.”

Wahlburgers, Series Finale Event, Wednesday, July 31, 8/7c, A&E