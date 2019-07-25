'Mind of a Monster': Investigation Discovery Announces True-Crime Anthology Series

Investigation Discovery is delving into the Mind of a Monster with their new, aptly-titled anthology.

Set to debut, Sunday, August 18, the series explores the inner workings of America's most infamous serial killers. Each new episode will feature a new subject with insights from those who worked on the case and even the killers themselves.

Serial killers had been around for years before the term came about, and people have been asking when, where and why these killers have struck. Mind of Monster picks these questions apart and works to bring viewers answers.

Real audio and visuals from the crimes reveal insight into their lives and personalities as well as the potential reasons behind their actions. Ted Bundy serves as the show's first subject in the premiere — undoubtedly a worthy candidate for the series.

"There is no question that, as a society, we are fascinated by the psychology of serial killers — both real, like Ted Bundy or fictional, like Hannibal Lecter," said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

"It is nearly impossible to comprehend why or how anyone could commit these kinds of acts against another human — and, in that regard, this new franchise will explore the psyches of these monsters in an attempt to comprehend their despicable crimes."

Ted Bundy: Mind of a Monster recounts the killer's crime spree, which included preying on young women with his undeniable charisma, as well as multiple prison breaks. Featuring insights from those who were closest to the case along with Bundy's own musings, viewers will learn something new about one of America's worst serial killers.

Ted Bundy: Mind of a Monster is produced for Investigation Discovery by Arrow Media and Sam Starbuck as executive producer, John Owens as series producer and Tom Brisley as creative director. For Investigation Discovery, Eugenie Vink serves as executive producer, Sara Kozak as senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett as general manager and Henry Schleiff as Group President.

Mind of a Monster, Series Premiere, Sunday, August 18, 9/8c, Investigation Discovery