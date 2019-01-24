Netflix's 'Ted Bundy Tapes' Director Calls the Serial Killer Trial the 'Big Bang' of True-Crime Obsession

Thirty years after Ted Bundy's execution, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, a haunting four-part series reveals how the handsome madman managed to commit at least 30 murders between 1974 and 1978 before he was caught.

"He represents the most primal fear — that the person next to us is capable of horrible deeds," says director-producer Joe Berlinger.

"People think a serial killer is creepy, and therefore easily identifiable. [But] as Bundy himself said, murderers don't come out of the shadows with fangs and blood dripping off their chin. They could be anybody, including people you love."

Drawing from over 100 hours of Bundy's death-row interviews, Conversations not only reveals his motives and madness, but also shows how his high-profile case and rise to near-celebrity status gave birth to a modern phenomenon.

Says Berlinger, "Bundy's trial, for me, was the big bang of our insatiable appetite for true crime."

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Premieres Thursday, January 24, Netflix