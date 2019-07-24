'Designated Survivor' Star Says Show Won't Return for Season 4 on Netflix

President Tom Kirkman's time in the White House may be over (again).

"There will be no fourth season," Italia Ricci tells TV Insider.

But Designated Survivor Season 3 did allow the actress the opportunity to explore other aspects of her character Emily Rhodes' life outside of the White House.

"Netflix let us go deeper into the real stories of the real people behind the jobs in the White House, which I thought was really interesting and exciting," she said. "They told me beforehand that they were going to give me some tough stuff, and I didn't think it was going to be quite that tough, but I'm glad we did it."

And Ricci called the feedback she received "amazing." "They're real issues that people are facing and conversations that people are having, so it was nice to be able to put that on screen and get the reactions from fans. And [it was nice] to get the stories from fans and see that so many more people than I expected related to that on many different levels," she said.

"It was really interesting to watch Emily grow and see how much strength she really had because we knew she was tough in the White House," she added. "We knew she had strong values and she always wanted the best and she was very loyal. It was so interesting to see her be challenged on literally every front throughout Season 3."

Designated Survivor aired for two seasons on ABC before it was canceled in May 2018. Netflix then picked it up in September 2018. Season 3 dropped on the streaming service on June 7.

TV Insider has reached out to Netflix for comment. We'll update if and when we hear more.

Designated Survivor, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now, Netflix