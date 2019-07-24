Will Clarke's Plan Work on 'The 100'? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 11 of The 100, "Ashes to Ashes."]

Just as they've gotten Clarke (Eliza Taylor) back, they need Josephine on The 100.

But fortunately, Clarke is certain she can fool everyone in Sanctum, including Russell (J.R. Bourne), in believing she's Josephine, at least long enough to put into motion a plan that will keep the innocent alive.

It's simple. Gabriel (Chuku Modu) weaponizes the red sun toxin to trigger the bugs' warning system and an evacuation, but not induce the psychosis and cause a massacre. Without that chaos, however, the shield needs to be down before the evacuation. Only Josephine can do that, meaning Clarke's going undercover.

Bellamy (Bob Morley) may not agree with the plan, but he has no choice when Murphy (Richard Harmon) — on orders from Russell to bring his daughter home or Emori (Luisa d'Oliveira) dies — and Jade (Bethany Brown) show up at Gabriel's camp. Clarke slips into "Josephine" and tells Murphy that Clarke is "really gone."

Back at Sanctum, Clarke easily fools Josephine's father, twisting her hair and telling Russell that Gabriel took out her drive and how she managed to "stay" in Clarke's brain. She even keeps up the façade when Russell brings her to Madi (Lola Flanery), whose bone marrow they're extracting to make hosts.

But will Clarke be able to trick Russell long enough? Check out the reasons why her plan may or may not work and vote in the poll below.

Clarke can do it

When Clarke first decides to pretend to be Josephine, Bellamy worries Russell will figure out the truth the moment he checks for his daughter's mind drive, but Clarke has an explanation for him. She even tells Russell it's time for her new drive. And the most important part of this is that Russell wants to believe he's looking at and talking to his daughter, especially after losing his wife. That should make it easier for Clarke, even if she slips up once or twice.

Furthermore, the season is soon coming to an end, and this plan seems like the perfect move for or at least right before the finale. Even if Clarke's deception is uncovered, that doesn't mean that the plan can't still work, at least in some way.

Something's about to go horribly wrong

To be fair, even if the plan works, that's likely still true.

But no one factored in Madi (and her situation) into the plan. Clarke manages to hold it together as Josephine when she first sees Madi, even telling her that Clarke "put up a good fight" and sedating her daughter. But how long can Clarke see Madi like this before she intervenes, perhaps in a way that leads to the wrong person realizing she's not Josephine?

There's also the matter of the problems within the ranks of the Children of Gabriel. Layla may be coming around after seeing for herself that Josephine is gone when Clarke doesn't kill her, but Gabriel has been lying to everyone about who he is for years.

There's also the matter of who cares who lives and who dies. Bellamy wants to save his people, even at the expense of the innocents in Sanctum. The Children of Gabriel want to kill the Primes. Clarke wants to save everyone. Something's going to have to give.

This plan requires everyone to be on the same page. We'll have to wait to see if they can work together to pull it off.

The 100, Tuesdays, 9/8c, The CW