Why Isn't Kevin Fortenberry on 'The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All'?

On July 22's The Bachelorette 2019 "The Men Tell All" special, fans will see plenty of familiar faces from Hannah Brown's Season 15 season, including Luke Parker, Mike Johnson, and even John Paul Jones. But there's one face that we won't be seeing tonight. That standout contestant is Kevin Fortenberry, the man best known for throwing chicken nuggets at Cam.

So, why did Kevin miss The Men Tell All taping? Was he afraid that Always Be Cam would retaliate with a piping hot 10-piece of nuggets? Not quite.

Turns out, Kevin wanted to attend the taping to shed some light on the drama that went down this season, but was unable to due to military obligations.

The 27-year-old fitness enthusiast took to his Twitter to set the record straight on his reason for missing the show while also giving a shoutout to a select handful of contestants, including: Dylan Barbour, Tyler Cameron, Connor Loo, Jed Wyatt, Connor Saeli, Dustin Kendrick, John Paul Jones, and Matteo Valles.

Not surprising, there was no shoutout for Cam Ayala.

Going to miss my boys this weekend, but Military obligations come first. Wish I could have be there to voice some shit! Much love to my guys from season 15! @therealDBcoop @TylerJCameron3 @ConnorLoo @jedwyattmusic @ConnorSaeli @DustinKendrick7 @ShakaBrahJPJ @MatteoValles — Kevin Fortenberry (@Kevin410Berry) July 12, 2019

But just because we won't be seeing Kevin on "Men Tell All," doesn't mean this is the last we'll see of him. The blue-eyed stud will be getting his second shot at love on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise alongside other franchise favorites like Hannah Godwin, Wills Reid, and Demi Burnett.

Earlier this month, Kevin shared the exciting news on his Instagram.

"Let's go!! @bachelorinparadise starts August 5th!! Hope everyone is ready!!

#bachelornation #bachelorinparadise," he wrote.

Here's hoping that Kevin has better luck on the beach in Mexico than he did in The Bachelorette mansion!

