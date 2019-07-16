'The Bachelorette's Hannah & Luke P. Take Their Fight to Social Media

Bachelor Nation rejoiced on Monday, July 15 when Bachelorette 2019 star Hannah Brown finally decided to send Luke P. home after weeks of ups and downs. But the drama didn’t stop there!

Hannah of course sent Luke packing after he told her he'd leave if she had sex in the fantasy suites. "So, let's talk about sex," Luke started. "And let's say you had had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I would completely remove myself from this relationship." Yikes!

The Season 15 finalist then took to Instagram following his elimination to clarify his comments and defend himself.

“It hurt my heart that @alabamahannah felt I was shaming her. In our conversation my heart was never to judge or condemn Hannah. I was simply making a decision for myself on what I expected in our relationship, our conversations and our beliefs led me to believe we were on the same page about sex,” he wrote.

“For me it was never about getting a rose, it was always about finding a wife who would choose me everyday just as I would choose her everyday. As for my time on the show I made mistakes and no I’m not perfect (crazy right) I didn’t totally behave as the man I want to be and I did not represent Christ the way I thought I was prepared to and that has broken me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Joshua Parker (@luke_parker777) on Jul 15, 2019 at 7:20pm PDT

He continued, “This journey has taught me so much and for that I am grateful but the greatest gift I have received is a compassion for those who love the world and it’s ways. My desire is to put the Father first above all things and share the truth that he has given to us all. Thank you everyone for the prayers always remember speak truth and rid yourself of all hate, let compassion drive your words. Stay tuned.”

Luke then decided to take to Twitter to share his thoughts on how Hannah handled the situation. ("I have had sex and Jesus still loves me!" she clarified to him before giving him the boot.)

“@AlabamaHannah The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us,” he tweeted.

Hannah then clapped back at the 24-year-old and wrote, “@luke_parker777 time and time again Jesus loved and ate with “sinners” who laughed. and time and time again he rebuked “saints” that judged. where do you fall Luke?”

And no, it didn’t even stop there. Luke hit back at Hannah again, writing, “@AlabamaHannah There is a difference between eating with sinners who laugh and sinners who laugh at their sin. Sin is the very thing that put Jesus on the cross and that’s not a laughing matter.”

@luke_parker777 time and time again jesus loved and ate with “sinners” who laughed. and time and time again he rebuked “saints” that judged. where do you fall Luke? #TheBachelorette https://t.co/FlhZ5JbOCA — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019

i have never said that i find my sin funny. i’m not going to lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap. https://t.co/hc8lsPUUA8 — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019

Hannah responded to Luke with another tweet, “I have never said that I find my sin funny. I'm not going to lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap. the devil wants to shame sin. God dealt with shame when he dealt with sin, so i will not allow someone who comes in the name of God to bring me something that God has taken off me.”

Though Luke is technically off the show, judging by the promos for next week’s episode, it looks like he’s going to try to get Hannah to give him another chance.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Bachelorette, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC