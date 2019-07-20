'Harley Quinn' Trailer: DC Universe Brings the Laughs to Comic-Con (VIDEO)

San Diego Comic-Con is always the place for world premieres, and DC Universe seems to know that as it just released the first trailer for its new series based on the popular villain-heroine, Harley Quinn.

Executive producers Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern and supervising producer Jennifer Coyle premiered the pilot episode of the upcoming adult animated comedy series starring Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory).

Cuoco, who voices the title role of Gotham City’s favorite Queenpin, is also an executive producer of the series.

Watch the trailer below for your first taste of the upcoming series, which shows Harley teaming up with Batman, getting a little angry, and taking out her rage on the Joker.

Harley Quinn will premiere on DC Universe's digital subscription service this fall.

