'Game of Thrones' Cast Talks Endings, a 'Spinoff' & More at Final Comic-Con Panel

The swan song panel for HBO’s Game of Thrones took place at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. A Con director prefaced the panel saying how the Con is all about respecting each other — even if we disagree. (Like, oh, I don’t know, on series finales, perhaps?)

It was a clear preemptive to keep things upbeat, despite many having concerns over the show’s recent Season 8 finale.

Attendees let out some laughs over the heads’ up, but then let out a round of applause. There was more love in the room than not.

After a sizzle reel of highlights from the series, seven actors were introduced: Conleth Hill (Lord Varys), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos Seaworth), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister).

Any potential tension being felt was broken right away when panelists noted that there were Starbucks coffee cups at their stations.

On winning the Game of Thrones: “It was pretty cool,” said Wright. “I have family and friends who now refer to me as ‘Your Grace.’ I think his government isn’t a barrel of laughs.”

On the final scene that left his character bickering: “We set up a comedic space,” says Bradley. “It was like you wanted to stay with them. We’re left as this group of people who don’t like each other. Basically, we turn into The Office.”

“I think it’s a wonderful thing. I thought that was a nice end,” said Cunningham, who suggested a sequel: Better Call Davos.

On it being written in the White Book that Jamie died protecting his queen: “It made sense to me,” said Coster-Waldau.

On how his character ended: “I don’t regret starting the petition,” quipped Hill, who hastened to add, "I loved all my 10 years on Game of Thrones... It was a life-changing experience. I met wonderful people inside and out. The series was about the futility of conflict. If you get one thing from the show, take that."

On why didn’t Grey Worm kill Jon Snow (Kit Harington): “It’s a good question,” said Anderson. “I think he left because everyone who ever was dear to him is dead now. I don’t think he wanted to kill Jon Snow, he just didn’t want him to be alive.”

On that infamous water bottle that appeared on-screen: “Well, I’ve always been somebody who has taken a lot of responsibility and blame,” said Bradley. “When I saw it, I thought if it were mine, I’d have put it on the other side of me as I’m right-handed. I think I’ve taken enough blame for this!”